Insider Selling: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Director Sells 9,568 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2025

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $93,575.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,231 shares in the company, valued at $276,099.18. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gilla Kaplan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 17th, Gilla Kaplan sold 10 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $103.50.
  • On Monday, June 16th, Gilla Kaplan sold 6,814 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $70,729.32.
  • On Friday, June 13th, Gilla Kaplan sold 15,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $154,650.00.
  • On Thursday, June 12th, Gilla Kaplan sold 30,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $309,300.00.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $490.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Alta Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,716,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,185,000. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 190.9% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,879,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after buying an additional 1,889,829 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,914,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,470,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after buying an additional 701,448 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TYRA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tyra Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TYRA

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.