Insider Selling: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Director Sells 9,568 Shares of Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $93,575.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,231 shares in the company, valued at $276,099.18. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gilla Kaplan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Gilla Kaplan sold 10 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $103.50.

On Monday, June 16th, Gilla Kaplan sold 6,814 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $70,729.32.

On Friday, June 13th, Gilla Kaplan sold 15,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $154,650.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, Gilla Kaplan sold 30,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $309,300.00.

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $490.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Alta Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,716,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,185,000. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 190.9% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,879,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after buying an additional 1,889,829 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,914,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,470,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after buying an additional 701,448 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TYRA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tyra Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

