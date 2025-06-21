Insider Selling: Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI) Senior Officer Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.21, for a total value of C$368,400.00.

Richard Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Richard Thomas acquired 1,800 shares of Aris Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Richard Thomas sold 39,249 shares of Aris Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.51, for a total value of C$255,510.99.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

Aris Mining Company Profile

