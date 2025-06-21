Insider Selling: Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Sadowsky sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $135,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,566 shares in the company, valued at $22,047,784.54. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vita Coco Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.64 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on COCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Vita Coco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 3,376.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 586,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 570,087 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,828,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,414,000 after acquiring an additional 427,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 405,913 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 854,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 372,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,715,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

