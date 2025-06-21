SSE (OTC:SSEZF) vs. Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Financial Analysis

Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) and SSE (OTC:SSEZF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Origin Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. SSE pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Origin Energy pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SSE pays out 419.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Origin Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Origin Energy and SSE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 SSE 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Origin Energy presently has a consensus price target of $12.05, indicating a potential upside of 67.36%. Given Origin Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Origin Energy is more favorable than SSE.

This table compares Origin Energy and SSE”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.48 15.06 SSE N/A N/A N/A $0.21 119.40

Origin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of SSE shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Energy and SSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Energy N/A N/A N/A SSE N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Origin Energy beats SSE on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, and Integrated Gas segments. Its exploration and production portfolio includes the Bowen and Surat basins in Queensland; the Browse basin in Western Australia; and the Cooper-Eromanga basin in Queensland. The company also generates electricity from coal, wind, pumped hydro, and solar plants; sells electricity, natural gas, and LPG; and provides GreenPower products. In addition, it offers electric and gas hot water systems. Origin Energy Limited was incorporated in 1946 and is based in Barangaroo, Australia.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in the electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

