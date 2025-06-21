Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Ellen-Blair Chube Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $139,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,335.60. This represents a 21.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ellen-Blair Chube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 21st, Ellen-Blair Chube sold 3,500 shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $148,785.00.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Stock Performance

ODC opened at $57.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $836.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $60.32.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Increases Dividend

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 10.44%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 18.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 99.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 799,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,695,000 after acquiring an additional 398,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,112,000 after purchasing an additional 333,053 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 561,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,784,000 after purchasing an additional 281,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 184,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 336,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

