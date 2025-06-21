CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells $192,400.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $192,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,134,597.04. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 30th, Peter Maag sold 13,281 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $228,831.63.

CareDx stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. CareDx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. CareDx had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNA. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CareDx by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,667,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,011 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $15,239,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth $9,502,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,243,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after acquiring an additional 428,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in CareDx by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,207,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after acquiring an additional 330,627 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

