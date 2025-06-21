Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Larissa Schwartz Sells 2,244 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,000. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Larissa Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Larissa Schwartz sold 1,105 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $108,842.50.

Okta Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.39. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $132.00 target price on Okta and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GK Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 13.5% during the first quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 114,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $374,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

