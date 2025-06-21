Insider Buying: Conduent Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Conduent Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $281,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Conduent Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $433.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. Conduent Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.00 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Conduent Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Conduent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.