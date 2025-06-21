Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark Sells 6,672 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) Director Ian T. Clark sold 6,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $322,791.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,591.38. The trade was a 40.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ GH opened at $49.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 1,200.44% and a negative net margin of 53.82%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GH. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Guardant Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

