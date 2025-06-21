Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Putney Financial Group LLC

Putney Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.8% of Putney Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT opened at $470.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $471.63 and a 200-day moving average of $468.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

