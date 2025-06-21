High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Roth Capital currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.50. Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
High Tide Trading Up 0.9%
NASDAQ:HITI opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.91 million, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. High Tide has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $3.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.
High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that High Tide will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide
High Tide Company Profile
High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than High Tide
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- Stock Average Calculator
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Reasons AMD Could Be the Hottest Stock of the Summer
Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.