High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Roth Capital currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.50. Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

High Tide Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:HITI opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.91 million, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. High Tide has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $3.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that High Tide will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of High Tide by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 493,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in High Tide in the 4th quarter worth about $1,605,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in High Tide by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 311,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 184,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in High Tide by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 242,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 86,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in High Tide by 755.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 212,197 shares in the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

