XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $145.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on XPO in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.26.

XPO stock opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. XPO has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.93.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in XPO by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in XPO by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

