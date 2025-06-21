Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given New $95.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Noble Financial raised shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 316.70 and a beta of 2.42. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $86.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $1,812,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,938,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,656,321.92. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $86,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,483,247.27. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,013,891 shares of company stock worth $63,113,905. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $117,242,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,636,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 299.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,594 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,451,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,594,000 after acquiring an additional 795,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

