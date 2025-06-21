Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.35.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $226.09 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $228.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 50.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.13%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $4,271,642.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,249,066.84. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $375,431.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,072.96. The trade was a 20.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,613 shares of company stock worth $5,121,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

