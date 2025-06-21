Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.93.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.33. Southern has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $848,019,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $510,229,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,290,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Southern by 325.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,864,000 after buying an additional 3,307,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 11,230.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,690,000 after buying an additional 1,936,965 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

