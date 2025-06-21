Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have C$54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$45.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEY. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on Keyera from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Keyera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.00.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$44.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$35.35 and a 52-week high of C$47.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

