Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Upgraded at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has C$87.00 price target on the stock.

DFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC set a C$80.00 price target on Definity Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Definity Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.64.

TSE DFY opened at C$76.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$42.73 and a twelve month high of C$79.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$69.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.98.

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

