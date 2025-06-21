Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of -128.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.50. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,880. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $38,248.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,248.60. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $399,587,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,159 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.