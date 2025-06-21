Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Plains GP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Get Plains GP alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PAGP

Plains GP Stock Performance

Plains GP Announces Dividend

PAGP opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,190,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,315 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,513,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,989,000 after purchasing an additional 927,855 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 781.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 772,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 685,307 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,152,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,077,000 after purchasing an additional 646,130 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 25.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,563,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,746,000 after buying an additional 526,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

(Get Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.