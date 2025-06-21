Morgan Stanley Cuts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $60.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on D. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

NYSE D opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,944,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $11,378,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

