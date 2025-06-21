Life Time Group’s (LTH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $35.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LTH

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LTH opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Life Time Group had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $706.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 134,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $3,866,313.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,843.20. This represents a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $517,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,200.14. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,548,155 shares of company stock worth $691,624,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Life Time Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 73,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Life Time Group

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.