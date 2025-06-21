Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Get Brookfield alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BN

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.19 and a beta of 1.66. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.15.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the first quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 817,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,857,000 after purchasing an additional 56,267 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.