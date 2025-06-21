Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WSR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of WSR opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $624.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

In related news, Director Donald A. Miller purchased 5,000 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,093.80. The trade was a 29.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

