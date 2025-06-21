Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VAL. Wall Street Zen raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valaris from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NYSE VAL opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.13. Valaris has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.63). Valaris had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valaris will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in Valaris by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Valaris by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

