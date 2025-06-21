Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 58,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,013 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1,684.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,247,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 64,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

