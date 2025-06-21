Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Cut to Hold at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates cut shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

LEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Get Lennar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LEN

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $106.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.62. Lennar has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth $33,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.