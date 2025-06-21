International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $320.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.75.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $280.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $170.41 and a 1 year high of $286.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

