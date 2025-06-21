Bank of America Cuts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $180.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.87.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $162.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $159.35 and a fifty-two week high of $265.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 179.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.