Lam Research’s (LRCX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has a $115.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57. The company has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 10.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 42,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

