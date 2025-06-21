Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMRX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Immuneering from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Immuneering Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $92.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.01.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immuneering

In other news, CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $50,190.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,302,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,816.28. This represents a 0.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Schall purchased 40,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $89,471.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,880.85. The trade was a 1,396.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immuneering by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Immuneering by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

