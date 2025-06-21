Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.27.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FERG

Ferguson Stock Up 0.4%

Ferguson stock opened at $215.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 19,616.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,835,000 after acquiring an additional 570,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 420.4% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 66,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.