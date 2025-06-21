Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Q2 from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Q2 from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.41.

Shares of QTWO opened at $88.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -253.11 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 has a 1 year low of $55.97 and a 1 year high of $112.82.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 36,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $2,894,448.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,023,263.10. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $126,920.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 175,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,626,170.56. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

