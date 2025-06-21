Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has $41.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDTX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $263.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.45) by $3.79. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

