Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARDX has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Ardelyx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $851.77 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $74.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $191,246.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,544.33. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mike Kelliher sold 14,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $59,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,204.64. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 881,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,411 and have sold 166,809 shares valued at $708,914. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

