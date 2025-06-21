Insider Selling: Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Sells £57,627.95 in Stock

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) insider Darcy Willson Rymer sold 60,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.28), for a total value of £57,627.95 ($77,498.59).
Darcy Willson Rymer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 13th, Darcy Willson Rymer sold 183,992 shares of Card Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £171,112.56 ($230,113.72).
Card Factory Stock Performance
Shares of Card Factory stock opened at GBX 91.95 ($1.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £319.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Card Factory plc has a one year low of GBX 73 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 144.25 ($1.94).
About Card Factory
Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Card Factory
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 3 Reasons AMD Could Be the Hottest Stock of the Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.