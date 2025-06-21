Insider Selling: Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Sells £57,627.95 in Stock

Card Factory plc (LON:CARDGet Free Report) insider Darcy Willson Rymer sold 60,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.28), for a total value of £57,627.95 ($77,498.59).

Darcy Willson Rymer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 13th, Darcy Willson Rymer sold 183,992 shares of Card Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £171,112.56 ($230,113.72).

Card Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Card Factory stock opened at GBX 91.95 ($1.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £319.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Card Factory plc has a one year low of GBX 73 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 144.25 ($1.94).

Card Factory (LON:CARDGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 14.30 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Card Factory had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Equities analysts predict that Card Factory plc will post 15.8347676 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

