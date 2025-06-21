Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI) Insider Sells £455,000 in Stock

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report) insider Richard David Boult sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 455 ($6.12), for a total transaction of £455,000 ($611,888.11).
Raspberry Pi Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of LON RPI opened at GBX 458.60 ($6.17) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £880.63 million and a PE ratio of 147.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 477.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 545.50. Raspberry Pi Holdings has a 52-week low of GBX 316.20 ($4.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 780 ($10.49).
Raspberry Pi Company Profile
Since 2012, we’ve been designing single-board and modular computers, built on the Arm architecture, and running the Linux operating system. Whether you’re an educator looking to excite the next generation of computer scientists; an enthusiast searching for inspiration for your next project; or an OEM who needs a proven rock-solid foundation for your next generation of smart products, there’s a Raspberry Pi computer for you.
That’s not all we do.
