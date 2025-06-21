Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $200.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WIX. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.95.

Shares of WIX opened at $157.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.76 and a 200 day moving average of $190.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $137.94 and a 12 month high of $247.11.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Wix.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

