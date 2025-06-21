Nice’s (NICE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Nice from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nice from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.75.

Get Nice alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nice

Nice Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $162.61 on Wednesday. Nice has a 52 week low of $137.19 and a 52 week high of $200.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.19. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.46 million. Nice had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 16.77%. Nice’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nice

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Nice during the 4th quarter worth about $313,808,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,766,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,306,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,670,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,349,000 after buying an additional 151,528 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,660,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,941,000 after buying an additional 36,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nice by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,642,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,008,000 after buying an additional 186,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nice

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.