Roivant Sciences’ (ROIV) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 0.1%

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 225.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 200,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $2,246,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,426,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,991,203.39. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,116,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,409,045.90. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,656,667 shares of company stock valued at $29,570,112 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $52,443,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,988,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,515,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,087,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 5,885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

