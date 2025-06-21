Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Cut to Hold at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $184.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $113.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The company had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

