Semper Paratus Acquisition’s (TVGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:TVGN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Semper Paratus Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ:TVGN opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Semper Paratus Acquisition
In related news, CEO Ryan H. Saadi sold 1,438,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $1,768,993.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,814,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,681,777.19. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 73.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile
Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Semper Paratus Acquisition
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Reasons AMD Could Be the Hottest Stock of the Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.