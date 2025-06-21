Semper Paratus Acquisition’s (TVGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:TVGN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:TVGN opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semper Paratus Acquisition

In related news, CEO Ryan H. Saadi sold 1,438,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $1,768,993.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,814,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,681,777.19. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

