Semper Paratus Acquisition’s (TVGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2025

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:TVGNFree Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:TVGN opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semper Paratus Acquisition

In related news, CEO Ryan H. Saadi sold 1,438,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $1,768,993.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,814,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,681,777.19. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.