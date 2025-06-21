Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $148.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $149.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paychex has a 52-week low of $115.40 and a 52-week high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 31.99%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

