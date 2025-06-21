Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 869428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Specifically, insider Erin Goodsell sold 7,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $64,184.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,203.63. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett T. White sold 53,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $456,223.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,004,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,215,528.24. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CRO Joseph David Mcneil sold 14,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $121,996.06. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 409,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,281.80. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $609.56 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.72 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 31.08% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,205,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,874,000 after buying an additional 1,444,828 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after buying an additional 1,105,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,984,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 509.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after buying an additional 918,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,220,000 after buying an additional 863,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

