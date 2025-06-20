Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,739,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,553,035,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,375,345,000 after buying an additional 600,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,363,125,000 after acquiring an additional 672,919 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,009,000 after acquiring an additional 696,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $378.04 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $389.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $161.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 target price on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

