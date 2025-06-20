ERn Financial LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ERn Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,858 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vista Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments increased its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $322.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 176.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.66 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.67.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

