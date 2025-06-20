United Advisor Group LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 336.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 15,057 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 32.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $322.05 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.66 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 176.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.