Clg LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Clg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,439 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 10.5% of Clg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clg LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $148.18 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

