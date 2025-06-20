Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,947,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:CVX opened at $148.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.09 and a 200 day moving average of $148.81. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Barclays lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.