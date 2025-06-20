Top Water Stocks To Watch Today – June 19th

Home Depot, Progressive, PepsiCo, CocaCola, RTX, Trane Technologies, and Riot Platforms are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves sourcing, treating, distributing or managing water resources. They include utilities supplying municipal water and firms specializing in treatment technologies, desalination, pumping systems or infrastructure services. Investors often view water stocks as defensive assets tied to the essential and growing global demand for clean water. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $346.41. 4,424,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,350. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.18. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,769,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $152.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. Progressive has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGR

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PEP traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $129.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,782,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $127.75 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,978,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,923,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CocaCola has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX traded down $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $145.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,110,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,611. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.04. RTX has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Trane Technologies (TT)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Shares of TT stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $419.63. 1,708,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,963. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $436.61. The stock has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TT

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 50,867,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,714,431. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 4.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Featured Stories