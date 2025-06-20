Shelton Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $460,000. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of HD opened at $346.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.63.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

